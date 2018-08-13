Some People In LA Are Vandalizing Shared Electric Scooters

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. In some cities, people have fallen in love with motorized scooters. You can rent them then ditch them anywhere. But some residents are sick of them. The LA Times reports, they've damaged scooters, thrown them off balconies or in the ocean. They've posted all this on social media, and police have mostly looked the other way. Now, vandalism is against the law. Was I angry a scooter was left in my driveway? Yes. Yes, I was. I just moved it - ever so gently. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.