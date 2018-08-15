Cryptokitties: The Download On Digital Cats

Cryptokitties have gripped the nation. Well, some of the nation. Cryptokitties are digital cartoon cats that you can buy and sell using a cryptocurrency known as Ethereum. There's a real and active market for them, and they rise and fall in value, just like stocks or bonds. One cryptokitty recently sold for $140,000. And the company that creates these non-fungible felines recently landed a $12 million cash injection from venture capitalists.

This may sound like so much internet kitty litter. But Hunter Horsley, who runs a company called Bitwise, says cryptokitties are exciting because they represent a new way of owning things. They might be the future! Whether they're a worthwhile investment ... is another question entirely.

