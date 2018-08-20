© 2020 WFAE
You 2.0: Originals

By Shankar Vedantam
Max NesterakMaggie PenmanKara McGuirk-Allison
Published August 20, 2018 at 9:00 PM EDT
Even Thomas Edison got it wrong sometimes. In 1890, he marketed this creepy talking doll that was taken off the shelves after just a few weeks. Listen to its <a href="https://www.nps.gov/edis/learn/photosmultimedia/twinkle-twinkle-little-star-edison-talking-doll-cylinder-metal-prototype-design-tenhp-collection.htm">horrifying rendition of "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star."</a>
Consider this: Frank Lloyd Wright was a procrastinator. Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are afraid of taking risks. Most of Beethoven's compositions are pretty awful. Conventional wisdom suggests these originals were successful despitetheir hemming and hawing, their hedging, and their many flops.

But Wharton professor Adam Grant says these defects are actually fundamental to originality. In his new book, Originals: How Non-Conformists Move the World, Adam investigates who comes up with great ideas, how, and what we can do to have more of them. This week, we bring you our conversation with him as part of our summer series, You 2.0.

Hidden Brain is hosted by Shankar Vedantam and produced by Jennifer Schmidt, Rhaina Cohen, Parth Shah, Thomas Lu, Laura Kwerel, and Adhiti Bandlamudi. Our supervising producer is Tara Boyle. You can follow us on Twitter @hiddenbrain.

Shankar Vedantam
Shankar Vedantam is NPR's social science correspondent and the host of Hidden Brain. The focus of his reporting is on human behavior and the social sciences, and how research in those fields can get listeners to think about the news in unusual and interesting ways. Hidden Brain is among the most popular podcasts in the world, with over two million downloads per week. The Hidden Brain radio show is featured on some 250 public radio stations across the United States.
Max Nesterak
Maggie Penman
Kara McGuirk-Allison