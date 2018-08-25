Fresh Air Weekend: Actor André Holland; 'Crazy Rich Asians' Author Kevin Kwan

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Actor André Holland Explores: 'Where I Fit, How I Fit, If I Fit': The Moonlightactor stars as a death row lawyer on the Hulu series Castle Rock. Holland says many of the characters he plays are "wrestling with ... that question of identity and where they fit."

Andy Biskin And 16 Tons Revisit 'Songs From The Alan Lomax Collection': Early in his career, clarinetist Andy Biskin worked as an assistant to the folklorist Alan Lomax. Biskin's new album features new settings of songs drawn from Lomax's The Folk Songs of North America.

'It's Taken On A Whole Other Life,' Says 'Crazy Rich Asians' Author Kevin Kwan: Kwan thought the screen adaptation of his best-selling novel might be a small, independent film. Instead, it has been hailed as a groundbreaking moment for Hollywood casting.

