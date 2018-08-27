© 2020 WFAE
'Nowhere To Hide' Documents Family's Survival Through 5 Years Of Violence In Iraq

Published August 27, 2018 at 1:40 PM EDT

The 2016 film “ Nowhere to Hide” ( @NTHDoc) follows nurse Nori Sharif through five years of drastic change in one of the world’s most dangerous and inaccessible areas: the “triangle of death” in central Iraq.

The film documents the stories of survivors of the Iraq War and their hope for a better future as U.S. and coalition troops retreat from the country in 2011, and later shifts its focus to Iraq’s continuing conflict as ISIS rises.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with film’s director,  Zaradasht Ahmed.

