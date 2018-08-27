© 2020 WFAE
You 2.0: Check Yourself

By Tara Boyle
Shankar VedantamRenee Klahr
Published August 27, 2018 at 9:00 PM EDT
On October 30, 1935, a Boeing plane known as the "flying fortress" crashed during a military demonstration in Ohio — shocking the aviation industry and prompting questions about the future of flight.
Surgeon Atul Gawande still remembers the operation years ago that went catastrophically wrong. He was removing a tumor from the adrenal gland of a patient he refers to as Mr. Hagerman.

Gawande had performed this procedure dozens of times before. But this case was particularly tricky. Mr. Hagerman's tumor was behind his liver, nestled tightly against an important blood vessel known as the vena cava. Gawande was almost done when all of a sudden, he nicked the blood vessel.

"I ended up creating a hole in the vena cava, which meant that he then pretty quickly lost his entire blood volume into his abdomen. Complete blackout on the screen...and utter chaos," he recalled. Gawande took the man's heart in his hand and began compressing it to keep blood flowing to his brain.

"I mean, he lost basically ten times his body volume in blood. But we were able to give him enough blood to keep his circulation going. He had a cardiac arrest twice. We were finally able to repair the hole in the vena cava, get the tumor out, and have him recover," he said.

It was a happy ending, and, at first blush, a textbook case of medical heroics. A doctor makes a mistake, but he fixes it, taking a heart into his bare hands and squeezing life back into his patient's body.

But skill and brainpower were not the reason Mr. Hagerman survived. Gawande says what actually saved his patient's life was a plan the surgical team had made before they began the surgery. This plan wasn't grand or complicated. In fact, it was a humble checklist.

"And what happened was...when we ran the checklist, when we got to the part where we said, 'What's the goal of the operation and tell me anything unexpected about this,' I mentioned to the anesthesiologist that this tumor was pretty tightly against the vena cava. The anesthesiologist then prepared to get more blood into the room, just in case."

Today on Hidden Brain, we'll go inside the operating room with Gawande to explore the subtle biases that cause very smart and very skilled people to become their own worst enemies.

Read More:

" A Surgical Safety Checklist to Reduce Morbidity and Mortality in a Global Population," New England Journal of Medicine,2009.

" Mortality Trends After a Voluntary Checklist-based Surgical Safety Collaborative," Annals of Surgery,2017.

" An Intervention to Decrease Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections in the ICU," New England Journal of Medicine,2006.

" Outcomes of a Coaching-Based WHO Safe Childbirth Checklist Program in India," New England Journal of Medicine,2017.

Hidden Brain is hosted by Shankar Vedantam and produced by Jennifer Schmidt, Rhaina Cohen, Parth Shah, Thomas Lu, Laura Kwerel, and Adhiti Bandlamudi. Our supervising producer is Tara Boyle. You can also follow us on Twitter @hiddenbrain .

Copyright 2020 NPR.

Tara Boyle
Tara Boyle is the supervising producer of NPR's Hidden Brain. In this role, Boyle oversees the production of both the Hidden Brain radio show and podcast, providing editorial guidance and support to host Shankar Vedantam and the shows' producers. Boyle also coordinates Shankar's Hidden Brain segments on Morning Edition and other NPR shows, and oversees collaborations with partners both internal and external to NPR. Previously, Boyle spent a decade at WAMU, the NPR station in Washington, D.C. She has reported for The Boston Globe, and began her career in public radio at WBUR in Boston.
Shankar Vedantam
Shankar Vedantam is NPR's social science correspondent and the host of Hidden Brain. The focus of his reporting is on human behavior and the social sciences, and how research in those fields can get listeners to think about the news in unusual and interesting ways. Hidden Brain is among the most popular podcasts in the world, with over two million downloads per week. The Hidden Brain radio show is featured on some 250 public radio stations across the United States.
Renee Klahr
