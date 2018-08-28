© 2020 WFAE
Bear Drops By Colorado Hotel That Inspired 'The Shining'

Published August 28, 2018 at 6:51 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The hotel that inspired "The Shining" is back in the news. Stephen King wrote his novel about a man in a snowbound hotel after staying at Colorado's Stanley Hotel, which is still in business. And a black bear dropped in. In the middle of the night, the bear figured out how to work the door. Video shows it romping in the lobby, rearranging the furniture and, having checked that box on the tour of famous places, the bear walked out. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

