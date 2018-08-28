© 2020 WFAE
The Story Of A Canceled Wedding Goes Viral

Published August 28, 2018 at 6:20 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The story of a canceled wedding has gone viral. The bride wrote this profanity-filled essay that's been shared online. She and her fiance, it seems, asked guests to each pay $1,500 to help fund their $60,000 dream wedding. Most of the guests declined. The bride then blamed her friends and family for ruining her marriage and life. A cousin of the bride said her obsession with, quote, "Kardashian stuff" may have led to all this. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition