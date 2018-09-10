© 2020 WFAE
Our Last Reading List Of The Summer Takes Us Outside

Published September 10, 2018 at 4:25 PM EDT

Throughout the summer, All Things Considered has been on the hunt for great reading recommendations. In our fourth and final installment — you can find previous lists here, here and here — we check in with Heather Hansman, a correspondent for Outsidemagazine. Click the audio link above to hear Hansman talk about these late summer reads with NPR's Audie Cornish:

Lands of Lost Borders: A Journey on the Silk Road by Kate Harris

Chesapeake Requiem: A Year with the Watermen of Vanishing Tangier Island by Earl Swift

A Song for the River by Philip Connors

