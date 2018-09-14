Caterer Saves The Wedding

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Barbecue saved the day for a couple-to-be in Cincinnati. Kelsey Schneck and her fiance were celebrating with friends and family at the rehearsal dinner when the man who was supposed to marry them fell and broke his leg. Luckily for them, the catering company providing the barbecue for the rehearsal happened to have a guy on staff named Manny Morales who was licensed to marry people. He stepped in the next afternoon and married the couple, maybe threw in some extra brisket to boot. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.