Bicyclist Breaks Speed Record

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. How is this even possible? Denise Mueller-Korenek set the land speed record for riding a bike - just under 184 mph. On Utah's Bonneville Salt Flats, a dragster towed the bike until it was going 150. And then she cut loose and, while in the car's slipstream, accelerated. The bike had no basket and no bell, but she was wearing what looked like a really good helmet. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.