What The F? Cathay Pacific Forgets One

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Hong Kong-based airline Cathay Pacific treated one of its airplanes to a shiny new paint job this week. The plan got a little jumbled, though. The painters forgot to put the F in Pacific, and the plane emerged with the words Cathay Paciic blazoned on the side.

No one noticed the misspelling until passengers saw it on the tarmac. The company tweeted a picture of the mistake, saying the jet was headed back to the shop. It appears their painters were on autopilot. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.