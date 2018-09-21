© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

3 Babies, 2 Adults Stabbed At Queens Day Care

By Laurel Wamsley
Published September 21, 2018 at 11:19 AM EDT
Police gather outside the private home where a day care center is located in the Queens borough of New York City on Friday, after three babies and two adults were stabbed there.
Police gather outside the private home where a day care center is located in the Queens borough of New York City on Friday, after three babies and two adults were stabbed there.

Three infants and two adults were stabbed in an early Friday morning attack at a day care in the Queens borough of New York City, according to police.

Officers who arrived at the house found multiple people with stab wounds, including three babies ranging in age from 3 days to 1 month old.

One woman suffered multiple stab wounds to the torso, and a man was stabbed in the leg. The man is the father of one of the injured babies, and the woman was an employee of the day care.

All of the injured were taken to area hospitals in critical but stable condition.

The attack happened shortly before 4 a.m. at a house in the Flushing area of Queens. Nine babies were at the house during the attack, NBC News reports.

A meat cleaver and a butcher knife were recovered at the scene, police told the network.

A 52-year-old woman who was found with a self-inflicted slash to her left wrist is a suspect and is in police custody. Multiple news outlets reported that she was an employee of the day care.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Laurel Wamsley
Laurel Wamsley is a reporter for NPR's News Desk. She reports breaking news for NPR's digital coverage, newscasts, and news magazines, as well as occasional features. She was also the lead reporter for NPR's coverage of the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.
See stories by Laurel Wamsley