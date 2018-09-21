© 2020 WFAE
Shelter Volunteer Takes Cat Naps; Cat Takes A Bite Out Of Crime

Published September 21, 2018 at 6:59 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the international pet news. Terry Lauerman has been taking catnaps literally. He's a volunteer at a Wisconsin animal shelter and naps every day on a couch amid the cats. People at the shelter love it, and the cats find him just their speed. In Bristol, England, a man's cat went out of the house and came back with a bag full of drugs. Somebody thought they had a good hiding place, but the cat took a bite out of crime. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition