In Italy, Venice Officials Are Dealing With Too Many Tourists

City officials in Venice, Italy, know there can be too much of a good thing. There are so many tourists in that city at any given time they've had to pass some pretty strident laws to make it possible for all those folks to navigate through Venice, let alone make it livable for the residents. The most recent proposal would ban people from sitting in an undesignated spot or pay a nearly $600 fine. Of course you could always just go on vacation somewhere else.