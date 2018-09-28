© 2020 WFAE
Don't Hide Money In The Fridge

Published September 28, 2018 at 4:58 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with a question. What secret stuff are you hiding in your freezer compartment? I ask because a woman in Denver had apparently been storing her entire life savings there. She recently swapped out her refrigerator for a newer model at Costco. But when the contractors from a different company came to take her old fridge away, she totally forgot about that $35,000 that was in the freezer. Costco found the freezer, but the cash was gone. Maybe next time, try a bit - never mind. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition