The Risk Associated With Buying A Discount Airline Ticket

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. A discount airline ticket has risks. But what's the worst that can happen - no leg room, bad snacks? Turns out, the worst that can happen is that the airline folds and doesn't tell you.

This week, the Danish airline Primera Air announced bankruptcy while flights were still in the air. Thousands of passengers were left stranded at ticket counters. We still don't know why. To quote the DCist news site, quote, "because Primera has terminated its staff, there was no one available for comment." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.