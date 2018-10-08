© 2020 WFAE
Ski Resort Hosts North American Wife Carrying Championship

Published October 8, 2018 at 6:32 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Legend has it that in Finland, there was this gang that attacked villages and carried away the women. For reasons unclear to me, a ski resort in Maine celebrates this with its annual North American wife-carrying competition. Guys carry their wives through an obstacle course. The winning couple Saturday took home the woman's weight in beer and five times her weight in dollars. Hope my wife is listening. Honey, you want to vacation in Maine next October? You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

