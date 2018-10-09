Katmai National Park In Alaska Celebrates 'Fat Bear Week'

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Bears in Katmai National Park in Alaska have been bulking up as they get ready to hibernate, and the park is having a little fun with this. It is Fat Bear Week. The park wants people on Facebook to look at bears caught on bear cams in the park and vote for the fattest. Some of the favorites - a bear named 32 Chunk. There is also the jelly-bellied jumbo jet 747. I mean, honestly, I cannot bear the competition here. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.