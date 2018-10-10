© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

George Taliaferro, 1st Black Player Drafted In The NFL, Dies At 91

By Rachel Martin
David Greene
Published October 10, 2018 at 5:02 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

This morning, we are remembering a man who broke a barrier in the NFL. George Taliaferro died Monday at the age of 91.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Taliaferro was a football star at Indiana University, one of its then-rare African-American players. He routinely faced racism on and off the field. In 1949, he became the first black player ever drafted by the NFL. He was selected by the Chicago Bears.

MARTIN: There had been other black players in the earliest days of pro football. But as the audiences grew, the owners closed ranks and, by 1934, had squeezed out all of the black players. Taliaferro spoke about being selected by the Bears in a documentary produced by WTIU at Indiana University.

(SOUNDBITE OF DOCUMENTARY, "INDIANA LEGENDS: GEORGE TALIAFERRO")

GEORGE TALIAFERRO: I understood precisely what it meant for me to be drafted because it meant that other African-American players had an opportunity that would have never been present.

GREENE: George Taliaferro never played for those Chicago Bears. Instead, he went for a rival football league to the NFL. He eventually joined the NFL, playing with a number of teams, finishing his career in 1955 with the Philadelphia Eagles.

MARTIN: For Taliaferro, playing football was about more than just a game. It was therapy.

(SOUNDBITE OF DOCUMENTARY, "INDIANA LEGENDS: GEORGE TALIAFERRO")

TALIAFERRO: It allowed me to vent my frustrations with being discriminated against in the United States.

MARTIN: After football, Taliaferro got a master's degree from Howard University. And eventually, he went home, helping to lead Indiana University, where his journey began. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Rachel Martin
David Greene
David Greene is an award-winning journalist and New York Times best-selling author. He is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, the most listened-to radio news program in the United States, and also of NPR's popular morning news podcast, Up First.
See stories by David Greene