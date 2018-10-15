Overrated/Underrated: Nobel Prizes, Conversations, And Our Descendants

Tyler Cowen is an economist and, along with Alex Tabarrok, proprietor of the blog Marginal Revolution. He joins us periodically on The Indicator to play a game that he created, Overrated/Underrated. Today he talks to Cardiff about the Nobel Prize, Trump trade policy, the yield curve, and ... weirdness in conversations?

Tyler also has a new book coming out called Stubborn Attachments, and we save a couple of questions for him about that as well.

