Overrated/Underrated: Nobel Prizes, Conversations, And Our Descendants

By Cardiff Garcia
Published October 15, 2018 at 4:29 PM EDT
Overrated/Underrated

Tyler Cowen is an economist and, along with Alex Tabarrok, proprietor of the blog Marginal Revolution. He joins us periodically on The Indicator to play a game that he created, Overrated/Underrated. Today he talks to Cardiff about the Nobel Prize, Trump trade policy, the yield curve, and ... weirdness in conversations?

Tyler also has a new book coming out called Stubborn Attachments, and we save a couple of questions for him about that as well.

Cardiff Garcia
Cardiff Garcia is a co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money podcast, along with Stacey Vanek Smith. He joined NPR in November 2017.
