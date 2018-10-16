Roughly 100 Cats Have Been Flown Out Of Hurricane-Ravaged Florida

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Think of this as the Berlin Airlift - except for cats. About 100 cats were flown out of Florida yesterday. Malik Jackson paid for this flight. He's a defensive tackle for the Jacksonville Jaguars and has a foundation. Moving cats and kittens out of Florida made room for cats displaced by Hurricane Michael. And if you think 100 cats remained in their seats just because the seatbelt light was on, you were out of your mind. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.