3 Generations Of Liverpool Family Share Oct. 6 Birthday

Good morning, I'm Noel King. Earlier this month, on October 6, Christopher Pavloski was born at a hospital in Liverpool, England. Christopher's dad, Filip, mentioned to the nurses that he shares his son's birthday - lovely. Then Filip told them that his father was also born on October 6. A BBC statistician puts those odds at 1 in 130,000. Filip says his dad burst into tears when he heard the news. His family may want to consider buying some lottery tickets. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.