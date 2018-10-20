Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, who will be the next person to take a DNA test, and what will they find? Hari Kondabolu.

HARI KONDABOLU: West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin will find out he's two-thirds chicken, which explains his vote in the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings.

(CHEERING)

SAGAL: Amy Dickinson.

AMY DICKINSON: Well, the Kardashian family decided to do it together as a family. And they got their DNA analyzed. And the results came back. And it turns out they really are made of money.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: And Mo Rocca.

MO ROCCA: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will find out that he is half Yertle and half Teenage Mutant Ninja.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Hari Kondabolu, Amy Dickinson and Mo Rocca. Thanks to all of you for listening.

(CHEERING)

SAGAL: I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week from the Chicago Theatre.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.