McDonald's Customers Met With 4-Legged Scammer

Published October 25, 2018 at 5:13 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with a warning to the people of Oklahoma City. Don't be fooled. If you've ordered at McDonald's and have your cheeseburger, leave. Ignore that stray dog looking longingly at you hoping for a bite. That is no stray. That is Princess, whose owner caught her in the act in a now-viral video. She leaves home, walks to Mickey D's, puts on her sad face and gets people to give her chunks of cheeseburger. We will not be outsmarted by this dog. Take a stand, Oklahoma City. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

