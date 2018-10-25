Remembering The Woman Behind The Classic American Green-Bean Casserole

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Today, we take a moment to remember a woman who changed Thanksgiving menus for generations. In 1955, Dorcas Reilly, a supervisor at the Campbell Soup Company, put together a recipe that called for cream of mushroom soup, green beans and fried onions. That casserole became a Thanksgiving staple. Among her other creations - a tuna noodle casserole and sloppy joe super burgers. She passed away earlier this month at age 92. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.