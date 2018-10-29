Boston Is Once Again World Series Champions

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Steve, did you time to watch the World Series?

I saw a couple of the games on TV. I saw part of that 18-inning game and then watched Game 4 with Peter Sagal of NPR's Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! He was much less insufferable than Red Sox fans are reputed to be.

GREENE: (Laughter). I'm sure he'll be happy to hear that. Game 4 was when the Dodgers took a lead and it looked like they were on their way to tying the Series.

INSKEEP: Totally. And instead, the Sox came back. They won that game, and then they walked away last night having ended the Series in five games.

GREENE: Yeah. And Sox fans are very happy, celebrating in Boston. And those fans included Joe Silveira (ph).

JOE SILVEIRA: You know, I wish they could've finished at home. I do. This city would've been insane. But we've got the parade coming up this week. I'm just ecstatic right now. I'm ecstatic. This city is insane. I love this city.

SILVEIRA: Born and raised, baby. Born and raised.

GREENE: Wow. Yeah, Red Sox pitcher David Price, I mean, allowed just one run. Sox won Game 5 5-1.

INSKEEP: First baseman Steve Pearce led the offense and raised the MVP trophy. He hit a two-run homer in the first inning last night then a solo homer in the eighth.

STEVE PEARCE: Best feeling in my life. You know, you know, you grow up wishing that you could be a part of something like this. And with that special group of guys out there, to celebrate with them, it was awesome.

GREENE: For Dodgers fans here in LA, for the second year in a row, it was just so close.