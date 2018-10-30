© 2020 WFAE
Texas Couple Pays Halloween Tribute To Whataburger

Published October 30, 2018 at 6:55 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Anybody can make a haunted house, but one Texas couple was different. KTRK reports they decorated their home to look like a Whataburger fast-food restaurant. Actually, they call it Whataween (ph). It features the chain's typical orange and white designs. Nicole Jensen and Cheri Horner of course designed costumes to look like vintage Whataburger uniforms, and they made plans to feed Halloween guests with burgers instead of candy. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition