It's 'Mourning Edition'
STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Huntington, N.Y., is changing its name for this one day. For Halloween, it will be known as Hauntington, the suggestion of 7-year-old Angelica Dee Cunningham. To honor Ms. Cunningham, we hereby rename other towns - Booston (ph), Mass.
RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:
Baltimorgue (ph).
INSKEEP: Creepland (ph), Ohio.
MARTIN: Boo Orleans.
INSKEEP: Scary, Ind.
MARTIN: Hauntford (ph), Conn.
INSKEEP: Mummyapolis (ph).
MARTIN: Erie, Pa.
INSKEEP: Wait. It's already called that.
MARTIN: Yeah. It's like every day is Halloween there.
