The movie business is terrifying--most movies lose money. One genre where that does not hold true: horror movies. Today on the show, we look at why horror movies are more likely to make money than any other kind of movies. Part of the reason: fear itself.

Find us: Twitter / Facebook .

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts , PocketCasts and NPR One .

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.