Predictions
PETER SAGAL, HOST:
Now, panel, what write-in candidate will surprise everybody next week in the midterms? Adam Burke.
ADAM BURKE: That little 6-year-old kid who had a Halloween costume where it looked like she was holding her own head.
SAGAL: Yes.
BURKE: If you haven't seen it, go look at it. And then vote for her.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: Faith Salie.
FAITH SALIE: We need a guy who can rehabilitate the reputation of white men and whose voice can bring us all together. It's Bill Kurtis in a landslide.
(APPLAUSE)
SAGAL: And Helen Hong.
HELEN HONG: Tony the Tiger because he wants to make America great.
(APPLAUSE)
BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.
SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Adam Burke, Faith Salie and Helen Hong. Thanks to all of you for listening.
(APPLAUSE)
SAGAL: I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.
(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.