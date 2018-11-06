Stacey And Cardiff Answer To The People
We love our listeners, and we especially love getting your questions. So today on the show, we answer a few of them — about luxury real estate markets, money and wealth, and our favorite ways to learn about economics and markets.
And as promised on the show, we reference these three articles:
-- The Credit Suisse Wealth report
-- Money laundering through Miami real estate
