Arizona Woman Finds Gray Pigeon Dressed To Impress

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The other day, a woman in Peoria, Ariz., found an unusual bird in her backyard - not some exotic breed. No, this was just a gray pigeon, but it was dressed to impress. The bird was wearing a specially made vest decorated with gold and silver rhinestones. The woman turned it into a shelter, which posted a photo of the bird and its bedazzled outfit, trying to locate the owner. They say they want the pigeon to get home for the holidays. But based on what it was wearing, maybe the pigeon had somewhere else to go. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.