Speed Cameras In Italian Village Record Thousands Of Infractions

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Years ago, my brother was enraged by drivers who blew through a stop sign in front of his house, so he set up a camera to document them. Same thing happened in the Italian village of Acquetico. Residents complained of speeding cars, so the mayor set up a camera. And in two weeks, it recorded more than 58,000 violations. In a town with a speed limit equaling 31 mph, the worst offender was driving 84. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.