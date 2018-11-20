© 2020 WFAE
The Ins & Outs Of The Minimum Wage

By Cardiff Garcia
Published November 20, 2018 at 4:55 PM EST
Back in the day, the minimum wage got a bad rap. Until a few decade ago, economists generally believed that if you increased the minimum wage, companies wouldn't hire as many workers. Since then, economists have been carefully studying what happens after individual states increase their own minimum wages — providing useful, if imperfect, experiments.

Arindrajit Dube is a professor of economics at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. He joined us to talk about studies on the minimum wage, including some of his own, examining the effects from minimum wage increases on the labor market.

And the story is more complicated and multifaceted than many people realize.

Cardiff Garcia
Cardiff Garcia is a co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money podcast, along with Stacey Vanek Smith. He joined NPR in November 2017.
