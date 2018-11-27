© 2020 WFAE
Texas ATM Gives Out $100 Bills Instead Of $10 Bills

Published November 27, 2018 at 5:01 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. Some lucky Houston residents will have some extra cash for their Christmas shopping this year. A Bank of America ATM in Harris County malfunctioned over the weekend. Any time you asked it for $10, it gave you $100 instead. Police said one person posted about the glitch on social media. And what do you know? All of a sudden, it was the most popular ATM around. The bank says it's not sure how much money accidentally came out, but they said customers could keep the extra cash. Happy holidays. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

