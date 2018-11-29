Loyola's Sister Jean Presented With Final Four Ring After March Madness Run

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

And we have an update now on an unlikely celebrity who emerged during last season's Final Four.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED SPORTSCASTER #1: And the Wranglers are moving on.

A couple years shy of a hundred years old, Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt gained international fame as the team chaplain for Chicago's Loyola University basketball team.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED SPORTSCASTER #2: Ladies and gentlemen, Layola athletics Hall of Famer Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt.

(CHEERING)

KELLY: Eight months later, the school and the team are saying thank you. Sister Jean has been given a Final Four appearance ring.

CHANG: Sitting courtside, wearing a maroon Loyola University jacket, the team chaplain was presented with the blinged-out ring by a member of the 1963 tournament-winning team. She joked that she's got something new to show off now.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JEAN DOLORES SCHMIDT: I've probably gained five pounds by having this on my finger now.

KELLY: Sister Jean is known for, well, praying for Loyola victories - not only that but also praying for the opposing team and referees. Last March, with a standing-room-only crowd, Sister Jean held her own news conference.

(SOUNDBITE OF PRESS CONFERENCE)

SCHMIDT: Well, this is the most fun I've had in my life. It is. It's just so much fun for me to be here. And I almost didn't get here. But I fought hard enough to do that.

CHANG: Next March, Loyola fans and Sister Jean will be hoping for another miracle tournament run.

In the meantime, she's got that bling ring to remind her of last year's incredible season.