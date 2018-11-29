Wish Dunkin' Had A Clothing Line? Dream On

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Dunkin', the company formerly known as Dunkin' Donuts, has a new clothing line.

(SOUNDBITE OF AD)

UNIDENTIFIED SINGER: (Singing) You may have heard about capa-chinos (ph), but there's also Americano-Veralls.

GREENE: Overalls with a large pocket for your coffee cup. There are also capa-chinos. But these online ads say none of these are available because they're not real. So, Dunkin', what are you doing? Oh, right - hoping gullible broadcasters will talk about this.