Fresh Air Weekend: Actor Rami Malek; The Power Of The Immune System

'You Better Own This': How Rami Malek Came To Embody Freddie Mercury: Malek sang at the top of his lungs while playing Queen's iconic lead singer in the new biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. Still, he says, "No one can sing like Freddie Mercury."

Witty And Stylish, 'Insurrecto' Offers An Inside View Of The Pain Of Colonization: Gina Apostol's dizzying new novel begin in present-day Manila before diving into the late 19th century — and the tortuous relationship between the U.S. and the Philippines.

'The Beautiful Cure' Reveals The 'Profound' Power Of The Immune System: Immunologist Daniel Davis says scientists are harnessing the power of the immune system to create new medications to fight cancer, auto-immune conditions and other diseases.

