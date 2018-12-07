More Jobs, Less Pay

It's jobs day! The U.S. economy created 155,000 jobs in November. That's less than the roughly 200,000 jobs a month that the economy has been creating for the past year. But with solid wage growth and an unemployment rate holding steady at 3.7 percent, the jobs report overall looks pretty good.

But we decided to go beyond the headline numbers and take a look at the industries where things look a bit less good. Today on the show, six jobs that once paid more than the average wage, and now pay less than average. What happened to them? And what do the stories of these jobs tell us about where the U.S. economy is headed?

