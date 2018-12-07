© 2020 WFAE
Note To Self: Vote Early, Especially If Your Name Is On The Ballot

Published December 7, 2018 at 6:44 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Cliff Farmer was running for city council in Hoxie, Ark. He fell one vote short of winning this week and tied. There'll be a tiebreaker next week - maybe a coin toss. Farmer could have avoided all of this with just one more vote - like maybe his own. The Jonesboro Sun reports he never voted because his plane landed too late on Tuesday. At least his wife had his back. She voted, so she's kind of the reason he has still got a chance. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition