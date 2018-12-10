© 2020 WFAE
Unto The Brexit

By Cardiff Garcia
Stacey Vanek Smith
Published December 10, 2018 at 5:39 PM EST
brexit indicator

British politicians were due to vote today on Prime Minister Theresa May's plan to take the UK out of the European Union. In a last minute twist however, May announced a postponement of the parliamentary vote.

This reflects the lack of support in Britain for her plan, especially disagreement and worry over what to do about the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. Today on the Indicator, we talk to economist Tim Harford about why the Irish border is such a sticking point, and why it's so important for the UK to have a comprehensive agreement with Europe in place before it leaves the Union.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Cardiff Garcia
Cardiff Garcia is a co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money podcast, along with Stacey Vanek Smith. He joined NPR in November 2017.
Stacey Vanek Smith
Stacey Vanek Smith is the co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money .She's also a correspondent for Planet Money, where she covers business and economics. In this role, Smith has followed economic stories down the muddy back roads of Oklahoma to buy 100 barrels of oil; she's traveled to Pune, India, to track down the man who pitched the country's dramatic currency devaluation to the prime minister; and she's spoken with a North Korean woman who made a small fortune smuggling artificial sweetener in from China.
