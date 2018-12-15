Fresh Air Weekend: Actor Richard E. Grant; JD McPherson Plays A Holiday Concert

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Richard E. Grant Barely Survived Childhood. Now He's Thriving As An Actor: The self-described "lifelong character actor" plays an alcoholic sidekick in the film Can You Ever Forgive Me? Through Grant is allergic to alcohol, he grew up in Swaziland with an alcoholic father.

Maureen Corrigan Picks The Best Books Of 2018, Including The Novel Of The Year: Fresh Air's book critic recommends her 10 favorite books of the year, including The Great Believers, Rebecca Makkai's sweeping story about the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s.

A Roots And Rockabilly Holiday Concert With JD McPherson And His Band:McPherson never thought he'd make a Christmas album. Then, he says, "I got a bug in my ear." He and his band perform live in studio from Socks, and McPherson talks about growing up on a cattle farm.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

