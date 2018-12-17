© 2020 WFAE
'Justice' Is Merriam-Webster's 2018 Word Of The Year

Published December 17, 2018 at 7:05 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Merriam-Webster is ready to sum up your interests in a word, and the dictionary publisher says that word is justice. Justice is the word of the year among the most looked up on its site. It's used in phrases like racial justice, social justice, the Justice Department and obstruction of justice, which has its own popular entry. Oxford Dictionaries chose another word of the year - toxic - while dictionary.com went with misinformation. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition