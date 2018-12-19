© 2020 WFAE
You've Got Mail!

By Cardiff Garcia
Stacey Vanek Smith
Published December 19, 2018 at 3:59 PM EST
Listeners' Questions.

One of the great joys of working on The Indicator is our audience. Our listeners write to us all the time, sometimes with compliments, sometimes with criticisms, but always with something interesting to say ... or ask. Today we answer several listener questions. On the severity of economic downturns, on the minimum wage and on the Australian housing market.

Links referenced in this episode:

-- Update: "Scariest jobs chart ever" (Calculated Risk)

-- The Outlook for the Housing Market (Reserve Bank of Australia)

-- Lessons and Questions from the GFC (Reserve Bank of Australia)

-- Australian housing, the economic parallels with Ireland and the risk of a housing crash (ABC News)

-- Economy surges as Australia's savings ratio hits 10-year low (The Sydney Morning Herald)

-- Australian housing, the economic parallels with Ireland and the risk of a housing crash (ABC News)


-- Inquiry reveals seamy banking practices in Australia — like charging dead people for financial advice (The Washington Post)

Cardiff Garcia
Cardiff Garcia is a co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money podcast, along with Stacey Vanek Smith. He joined NPR in November 2017.
Stacey Vanek Smith
Stacey Vanek Smith is the co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money .She's also a correspondent for Planet Money, where she covers business and economics. In this role, Smith has followed economic stories down the muddy back roads of Oklahoma to buy 100 barrels of oil; she's traveled to Pune, India, to track down the man who pitched the country's dramatic currency devaluation to the prime minister; and she's spoken with a North Korean woman who made a small fortune smuggling artificial sweetener in from China.
