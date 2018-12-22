Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will Mark Zuckerberg get for Christmas? Adam Felber.

ADAM FELBER: Just a fan letter from Santa, saying, dude, I thought I was invasive.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: (Singing) Twelve federal law suits, 11 Senate hearings, 10 lawyers filing, nine ladies suing, eight helpful op-eds, seven stocks a-dropping, six circuit judges, five Russian bots, four calling apps, three real friends, two private jets and probation with a sweet plea deal.

(CHEERING, LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Maeve Higgins.

(LAUGHTER)

MAEVE HIGGINS: Oh, I just want him to get an eyelash tint.

(LAUGHTER)

HIGGINS: He looks like a fish.

SAGAL: (Laughter).

HIGGINS: I didn't know we had to write a song.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks, also, to Adam Felber, Roxanne Roberts, and Maeve Higgins. Thanks to all of you for listening. We're so grateful.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: I'm Peter Sagal. And we'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

