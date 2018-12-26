© 2020 WFAE
Panicked Teenager In Norway Makes An Emergency Call To Police

Published December 26, 2018 at 6:06 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Police in Norway say they recently got a call from a panicked teenager. He'd managed somehow to lock himself inside of a car, a car that he was trying to steal. Turns out, the kid has a history of petty theft, and calling the police to spring him was a bit like calling a friend for help, says a police spokesman. He said the teenager's tried to steal cars before, but at least he was able to get himself back out those other times. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

