Pet Cat Claws Expensive Painting By 17th Century Portrait Artist

Published January 10, 2019 at 6:52 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. An arts expert in Britain bought a portrait that was done by one of his favorite artists. The Telegraph reports he paid around $6,000 for it. He was restoring the portrait because there were a couple of little tears on it, which seems like a total waste now since his cat Padme decided to launch herself at the painting and rip a huge hole in it with her claw. The guy says at least the massive hole is not on the subject's face. Still, it's catastrophic. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition