Mac 'N' Cheese Lovers: Costco Has Something That Might Interest You

Published January 11, 2019 at 7:03 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Anything could happen in 20 years - robots walking around, a cure for cancer. Maybe the Patriots will start losing. And now, thanks to Costco, in 20 years, you can still be eating from the same massive container of mac and cheese. The wholesale store is selling a bucket of pasta and cheddar cheese sauce, wrapped in separate pouches, that weighs 27 pounds and has a shelf life of 20 years. God help me if 20 years from now, it's still the only thing my kids will eat. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition