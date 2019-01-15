Actor Hugh Grant Would Like His Film Script Back

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Ernest Hemingway once suffered a disaster for a writer. His wife lost a suitcase full of his manuscripts. This is not exactly the same, but the actor Hugh Grant lost a film script. It is hard for him to grab another because, he says, he spent weeks covering it with notes. He says it was in a bag that was stolen from his car. He is appealing for the script to be returned and also, he says, his kids' medical cards. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.